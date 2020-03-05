Boeing Gets Helicopter IP Rights Award OK'd In Arizona

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- Boeing has won enforcement of an arbitral award confirming its right to develop and sell a certain type of helicopter to the Saudi Arabian military following a dispute with one of its parts suppliers. An Arizona federal judge ruled Wednesday to confirm the award, which includes more than $4.2 million to cover Boeing's costs in the dispute with the helicopter design company MD Helicopters Inc. Senior U.S. District Judge James A. Teilborg's brief, five-page order noted that MD Helicopters hadn't opposed the motion. The company told the court in February that while it disagreed with the substance of the award, it...

