Nightfall No Reason To Grant Immunity To Pa., Appeal Says

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- A woman injured when she fell on a shadow-darkened sidewalk in a public housing complex is asking the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to reconsider a lower court’s decision that the housing authority had sovereign immunity, claiming an appellate panel’s ruling that a state agency could not be responsible for darkness was unacceptably broad. Sharon Wise said the Commonwealth Court had erred in its characterization of what made a “dangerous condition” and whether that was a condition of the government-owned property when it ruled that the shadows cast by the relative positions of a streetlight and tree were not an “artificial condition”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS