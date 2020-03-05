Sens. Float Bill To Shield Kids From Harmful Online Content

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- A pair of Senate Democrats moved Thursday to crack down on the dissemination of harmful online content to children under 16 by proposing legislation that would prohibit websites from using certain types of "manipulative" marketing and settings that encourage kids to spend more time online. The Kids Internet Design and Safety, or KIDS, Act would impose several new technical and advertising restrictions on operators of digital services that are directed to children and teens under 16. These prohibitions are necessary to protect younger users, who are increasingly plugged in to platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat and are "uniquely susceptible" to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS