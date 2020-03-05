Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Army Corps’ Wetland Build Permit Doesn’t Break Enviro Laws

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers did not overstep its bounds in an environmental dispute over a pollution discharge permit the agency approved for a nearby construction project, saying the permit’s recipient took steps to limit environmental impact.

U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. rejected various arguments from advocacy group Back Bay Restoration Foundation Ltd. and granted the Corps’ summary judgment motion. Back Bay had argued that the Corps’ decision to grant the permit to a mixed-use real estate development company was arbitrary and capricious.

Judge Morgan said the Corps and permit recipient HOFD...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!