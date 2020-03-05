Army Corps’ Wetland Build Permit Doesn’t Break Enviro Laws

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers did not overstep its bounds in an environmental dispute over a pollution discharge permit the agency approved for a nearby construction project, saying the permit’s recipient took steps to limit environmental impact. U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. rejected various arguments from advocacy group Back Bay Restoration Foundation Ltd. and granted the Corps’ summary judgment motion. Back Bay had argued that the Corps’ decision to grant the permit to a mixed-use real estate development company was arbitrary and capricious. Judge Morgan said the Corps and permit recipient HOFD...

