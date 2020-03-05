NC Insurance Exec, Consultant Guilty Of Bribing State Official

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal jury convicted the owner of an insurance conglomerate and his consultant Thursday of conspiring to bribe the state’s insurance commissioner by offering up as much as $2 million to shut down a troublesome investigation. Greg E. Lindberg, the founder of Eli Global LLC and owner of Global Bankers Insurance Group, and his consultant John D. Gray were found guilty of bribery and conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud following a three-week trial. Co-defendant John V. Palermo, Eli Global's vice president of special projects, was acquitted on both charges by the jury. The three men were indicted...

