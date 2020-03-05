Penn Prof Added To Special Masters In NFL Head Injury Deal

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 11:02 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania federal judge handling the NFL concussion settlement appointed a University of Pennsylvania law professor as a third special master Thursday to help oversee the deal and hear appeals from former players denied awards. U.S. District Judge Anita Brody appointed David Hoffman, who teaches contract law at UPenn's Carey School of Law, to join two other professors from the school, Jo-Ann Verrier and Wendell Pritchett, who have been serving as special masters in the class action case since 2016. The short order from Judge Brody provided little explanation for adding another special master but did say she consulted with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS