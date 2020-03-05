CenturyLink Escapes ERISA Suit Over 401(k) Plan

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- CenturyLink doesn't have to face a proposed class action alleging it unwisely offered a poorly performing fund in its 401(k) plan, a Colorado federal judge ruled Thursday, saying plan participants didn't show how the fund was imprudently designed. U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello granted summary judgment to CenturyLink Inc. and CenturyLink Investment Management Co. on the basis that the 401(k) plan participants failed to make the case that their so-called Active Large Cap U.S. Stock Fund with seven active managers violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. "The evidence in the record shows that CIM's design of the fund was prudent...

