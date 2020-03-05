Ford Reaches $5.3M Deal On Frozen Truck Door Latch Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. has agreed to a $5.3 million settlement to end a suit alleging a defect in its F-150 trucks that allowed door latches to freeze, with the truck owner leading the case asking a New York federal court Thursday to grant preliminary approval of the deal. Brandon Kommer told the court that the deal is a fair and adequate way to settle claims for the proposed class, representing all U.S. owners of the trucks who experienced problems with the latches, and avoids the pitfalls of a trial after three years of litigation. Under the deal, truck owners who paid...

