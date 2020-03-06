Illinois Brick Doesn't Kill Med Supply Suit, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 1:36 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit breathed new life into an antitrust suit accusing a medical supply maker of conspiring with others along the distribution chain to hike up the price of catheters and syringes, finding that the lower court misinterpreted the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Illinois Brick ruling. While it’s true the high court has found that only direct purchasers of such inflated goods can seek treble damages and others “must take their lumps,” the three-judge panel ruled Thursday there was an exception that required reviving the suit against Becton Dickinson & Co. “Matters are different, however, when a monopolist enters into a...

