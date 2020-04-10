Holland & Knight Snags Ex-PrimeSource GC In Dallas

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has added a longtime corporate in-house attorney who recently served as PrimeSource Building Products’ general counsel to handle financial and business matters in the firm's Dallas office. Jeffrey Harvey joined Holland & Knight in March as a partner after spending about two decades working in-house, according to a firm announcement. Recently, he spent four years as executive vice president and general counsel at PrimeSource Building Products Inc., which distributes building products. He's also worked for Inthinc Technology Solutions Inc., a driving technology company, among others. In his new role, Harvey will handle corporate services, commercial transactions, corporate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS