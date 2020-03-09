FTC Shows Its Teeth With Latest Privacy, Data Security Report

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 25, the Federal Trade Commission, the nation’s primary privacy and data security enforcer, released its latest privacy and data security update, which summarizes the agency’s privacy and data security activities over the last year and provides a preview of what’s to come in 2020. Here are our top five takeaways from the report. More Aggressive Enforcement Actions The FTC’s report on its enforcement activities reads like a resume. It highlights the agency’s “decades of experience in consumer privacy enforcement” and notes that the agency, over the last several decades, has brought hundreds of enforcement actions, including over 130 spam...

