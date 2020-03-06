Alsup Throws A Wrench In Facebook's Data Breach Settlement

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup refused to rubber-stamp Facebook's proposed settlement resolving a data breach class action, demanding assurance that the court will remain privy to Facebook's data security assessments for five years before he'll approve a deal that includes $16 million in attorney fees. The proposed settlement, which doesn't require the social media giant to pay any monetary damages to users, instead requires it to reform its security protocols. The Facebook users had lodged negligence claims against the Silicon Valley tech giant after a 2018 data breach. However, the exact reforms, which weren't assigned a monetary value, are being kept...

