Japanese Co. Says $287M Navy Collision Suit Out Of Bounds

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- A Japanese shipping company has urged a Louisiana federal court to toss out $287 million in claims that it was responsible for a collision that killed seven U.S. Navy sailors, saying that its principal place of business in Tokyo is outside the court's jurisdiction. Battling two separate lawsuits from the families of the sailors who were killed and the survivors of the 2017 collision between a Navy destroyer and a container ship operated by the company, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha told the court Thursday that its business in the U.S. only makes up a portion of its overall business. NYK Line...

