Insurer Gets $2.2M Botched Road Sign Coverage Suit Tossed

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 2:42 PM EST) -- A general contractor that sued an insurer to force payment of a $2.2 million performance bond in the wake of a bungled highway sign job has had its suit dismissed after a Louisiana federal court agreed ruled the case belongs in state court. In a nine-page order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks said PCL Civil Constructors Inc. can’t sue Arch Insurance Co. in his court, because the contract at the heart of the dispute clearly states that any litigation tied to it “shall be instituted” in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, state court. “Plaintiff makes no showing that the forum...

