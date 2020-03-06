Grindr Sold For $608M Following National Security Concerns

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- Beijing Kunlun Technology, the Chinese owner of Grindr, said it will sell the dating app for about 4.2 billion Chinese yen ($608.5 million) after the U.S. government intervened and pushed for a sale over national security concerns. Beijing Kunlun Technology Co. Ltd. said in a securities filing that it would sell the popular app to San Vicente Acquisition LLC, a Delaware holding company whose controlling owners were only identified in the announcement as "American entrepreneurs and senior investors." The sale follows a May national security agreement between Kunlun and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, in which Kunlun...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS