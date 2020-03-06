Calif. Judge Finds No Delays In Travel Ban Waiver Processing

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- A group of U.S residents seeking waivers for Iranian relatives affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban lost their bid to sue over processing delays Thursday when a California federal judge said the government didn't have to abide by a deadline. U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore said that the group, whose family member's visa applications to the U.S. had initially been denied, failed to establish what constitutes an "unreasonable delay" to travel ban waivers, when the ban itself doesn't stipulate how quickly waivers must be processed. "The court finds that because plaintiffs have failed to identify an objective standard ......

