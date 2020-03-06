Aussie Co. Seeks To Unravel 'Irrational' $450K Ugg IP Verdict

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- A jury “irrationally” concluded an Australian apparel company set out to trick consumers into believing their boots were made by Ugg maker Deckers Outdoor Corp., the Aussie company said in a bid to knock out the jury’s $450,000 verdict. Asking the court to wipe out the damages and infringement findings, Australian Leather Ltd. and owner Eddie Oygur told an Illinois federal court Thursday that there’s no evidence backing the jury verdict. Jurors found in May that Australian Leather willfully infringed the Ugg mark and the Cardy mark — for a knit Ugg boot — and willfully used a counterfeit of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS