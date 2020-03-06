Northern Trust Escapes Mom And Daughter's Fiduciary Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 1:41 PM EST) -- Northern Trust won an early exit from a mother-daughter duo’s suit accusing the financial services firm of self-dealing when a California federal judge found Thursday that its investment strategy for their personal trusts was carried out within the law. U.S. District Judge John F. Walter granted summary judgment to Northern on claims of breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment and faulty accounting, ending the three-year-old proposed class action. Lindie Banks and Erica LeBlanc, who are beneficiaries of two trusts overseen by the Chicago-headquartered Northern, had alleged the firm breached its fiduciary duties by investing in mutual funds managed by a Northern-affiliated...

