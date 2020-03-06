Ex-Columbia Prof's Attys Win $1.6M Fees In Retaliation Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- A former Columbia University professor who took the school to trial over alleged sexual harassment by a colleague was awarded nearly $1.6 million in attorney fees Friday, a trimmed-down amount that a New York federal judge said reflected the partial nature of her win. Enrichetta Ravina and her attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP had prevailed on a claim that professor Geert Bekaert retaliated against Ravina for reporting his alleged behavior, but failed to convince jurors she was sexually harassed and discriminated against by Columbia, U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams noted. Ravina's request for $6.6 million in fees and costs was...

