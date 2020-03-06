Lennar Beats NJ Suit Linking Townhouse Mold To Illness

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 3:21 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court refused to topple a victory for Lennar Corp. in a construction defect suit brought by a woman claiming she was sickened by mold in her townhouse, reasoning that her expert witness failed to link the builder’s work with the fungal growth. Although reports by expert witness Herbert Cannon traced water intrusion in Joann Wean’s Tinton Falls home to “faulty construction” that led to mold, he later switched tears and testified in a deposition that he’d seen no proof that the moisture infiltration caused the fungus to appear, a three-judge Appellate Division panel said. The opinion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS