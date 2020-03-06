Trump Asks High Court To Lift Block On 'Remain in Mexico'

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to pause a Ninth Circuit order that partially blocked the implementation of the "Remain in Mexico" program, arguing the policy is an "enormously effective and indispensable tool" for dealing with immigration along the southern border. The White House urged the high court to stay the ruling the Ninth Circuit handed down Wednesday, which said the administration's Migrant Protection Protocols, or "Remain in Mexico" policy, violates federal immigration law. The Ninth Circuit allowed the program to go ahead outside the circuit, in Texas and New Mexico, but blocked it starting March 12...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS