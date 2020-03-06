VirnetX Says Apple's $439M Infringement Bill Due March 16

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 4:35 PM EST) -- VirnetX Inc. told a Texas federal judge that after 10 years of litigation and multiple attempts by Apple Inc. to avoid forking over $439 million in damages for patent infringement, the case "is as final as final can be" and the deadline to pay is March 16. VirnetX told U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III on Thursday to reject Apple's "persistent gamesmanship and delay" and hold it to the terms of an agreement the parties entered into in 2017 — that Apple would pay 20 days after any cert petition was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court...

