Cayuga, NY Village Spar Over Tribal Conflict In Gambling Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Cayuga Nation and the upstate New York village of Union Springs continued to argue in federal court Friday over reports of intertribal violence and whether it is relevant to a yearslong conflict over gambling rights. The village of Union Springs in a letter Friday told U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd that he should consider that the Cayuga Nation defied state and local governments and jeopardized public safety when it seized and demolished properties occupied by tribal rivals last month. "We wish to express the deep concern within the village about internal violence spilling out again into our community —...

