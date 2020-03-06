Valero Asks Texas Justices To Toss Workers' Injury Suits

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- Valero Refining-Texas LP has asked the Texas Supreme Court to step in and dismiss three lawsuits brought on behalf of 34 injured subcontractor employees, arguing lower courts have wrongly allowed the suits to proceed despite its clear immunity to the claims under the Texas Workers' Compensation Act. In the petition for writ of mandamus that the refining company filed Thursday, Valero told the state's high court it was seeking an "extraordinary remedy" because "this is an extraordinary matter." Because it provided workers' compensation insurance for all contractors through its owner-controlled insurance program, Valero told the court it is entitled to "exclusive...

