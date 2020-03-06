Ex-DHS Official Charged With Stealing Gov't Data For Software

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Department of Homeland Security official was indicted by a D.C. federal grand jury on Friday for allegedly stealing the personal information of government employees to create software to sell to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Former DHS Acting Inspector General Charles K. Edwards, 59, and his employee, Murali Yamazula Venkata, 54, were charged with 16 counts of misusing government databases to collect identifying data about DHS and U.S. Postal Service employees that Edwards' company, Delta Business Solutions, could use to make software for the USDA's Office of Inspector General, according to a U.S. Department of Justice announcement....

