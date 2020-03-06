Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Motorola Lands $764M Judgment But Injunction Still In The Air

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge entered judgment Thursday on a jury's $764 million verdict for Motorola Solutions Inc. over claims that a Chinese rival stole its mobile radio trade secrets, but whether he'll globally block the rival's radio sales remains to be seen.

U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle said in a one-page order that the jury's $345.76 million compensatory and $418.8 million punitive awards for Motorola Solutions were "supported by a sufficient evidentiary basis," rejecting directed verdict requests from both the telecommunications giant and its rival, Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. But the parties are still hashing out questions regarding Motorola Solutions' request...

