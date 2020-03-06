Motorola Lands $764M Judgment But Injunction Still In The Air

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge entered judgment Thursday on a jury's $764 million verdict for Motorola Solutions Inc. over claims that a Chinese rival stole its mobile radio trade secrets, but whether he'll globally block the rival's radio sales remains to be seen. U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle said in a one-page order that the jury's $345.76 million compensatory and $418.8 million punitive awards for Motorola Solutions were "supported by a sufficient evidentiary basis," rejecting directed verdict requests from both the telecommunications giant and its rival, Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. But the parties are still hashing out questions regarding Motorola Solutions' request...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS