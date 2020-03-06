Gov't-Run Chinese Cos. Tell 9th Circ. They're Immune To MDL

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- Two Chinese electronics companies have told the Ninth Circuit that they can’t be sued in multidistrict litigation for conspiring to fix the price of cathode ray tubes, because federal law shields foreign countries from antitrust scrutiny and they are wholly owned by the Chinese government. Irico Group Corp. and Irico Display Devices made their first arguments to the Ninth Circuit on Thursday that their status as “organ[s] of the People’s Republic of China” render them immune to the claims being laid against them in California federal court. “The defendants here, the Irico Entities, are each effectively arms of the government of the...

