FCC Chief Plans To Make Anti-Robocall Rules Mandatory

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- After years of complaining that mobile carriers have been too slow adopting federal anti-robocall standards, Federal Communications Commission head Ajit Pai said Friday he's making good on his threat to require compliance and is putting the issue up for an agency vote by the end of this month. On the table are the agency's industry-wide protocols for next-generation caller ID, dubbed STIR/SHAKEN, which Pai has urged mobile wireless carriers to speedily adopt since they were rolled out in 2018. While many carriers have adopted the caller ID transparency and quality standards, Pai has continually raised concerns with the pace of the industry, issuing...

