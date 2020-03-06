Suboxone Buyers Fight 3rd Circ. Appeal Of Class Cert.

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- Suboxone buyers have urged the Third Circuit not to disturb the trial court's class certification ruling in their suit accusing Indivior PLC of employing a multipronged product-hopping scheme that raised the price they paid for the opioid treatment drug. Drug wholesalers certified in September as a class of direct purchasers of Suboxone tablets filed a brief Thursday opposing Indivior’s appeal of the certification ruling. According to the brief, Indivior is trying to claim that class treatment is not warranted because it did not break the law by raising the price of Suboxone tablets. But, the buyers said, price-hikes were only one...

