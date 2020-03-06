Borrowers Pan Wells Fargo's Bid To Trim Mortgage Action

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- Mortgage borrowers slammed Wells Fargo's attempt to trim their certified class action over wrongfully denied loan modifications that ultimately led to the foreclosure of their homes, arguing Friday the bank's bid relies on an inaccurate contract interpretation. Last month, Wells Fargo pushed for partial summary judgment on breach of contract claims that it violated the deeds of trust through the Federal Housing Administration or through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, arguing it had no obligation to notify struggling borrowers about their modification options. But the class said Friday that the bank was trying to avoid the plain meaning of the contract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS