Accident Victim Who Got $7.5M Can't Duck Paying His Atty

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A man hit by a bus may not duck paying his attorney a third of his $7.5 million payout because in hindsight, the contingency fee contract his wife took out was purportedly unreasonable, Iowa’s highest court has held. The Iowa Supreme Court declined to review the contract struck by Rosanne M. Lienhard Plante and Chad Plante with Munger Reinschmidt & Denne LLP from a position of hindsight, holding that the agreement does not violate the state’s regulations governing attorney behavior, according to its opinion Friday. At its initial mediation session with the Plantes, Sioux City, Iowa, admitted fault for purposes of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS