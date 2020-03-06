NJ Antes Up In 1st Circ. Wire Act Opinion Dispute

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- New Jersey's attorney general has put his chips in at the First Circuit alongside the New Hampshire Lottery Commission and a lottery vendor challenging the U.S. Department of Justice's revised opinion of the Wire Act, saying the new opinion threatens to end New Jersey's multimillion-dollar online gambling industry. N.J. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal told the circuit judges Wednesday that when the DOJ published its 2018 opinion, which found the Wire Act's prohibitions applied not just to sports gambling but all types of wagers, it didn't take into account the impact it would have on states that had built up internet...

