Lloyd's Pulled Back Into Arbitrating Boy Scouts Abuse Claims

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- Lloyd's of London can't escape another demand to arbitrate claims from an insurance company that paid out settlements related to the Boy Scouts of America's sexual abuse scandal, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper ruled that a prior arbitration siding with Lloyd's doesn't stop the Boy Scouts' insurer Century Indemnity Co. from trying to get Lloyd's to cover the claims through another round of arbitration. "There is no indication in the arbitration award that it was intended to have a prospective effect over new billings," Judge Casper said. The dispute relates to reinsurance agreements...

