US Deloitte & PwC Firms Seek To Beat Oil Co. Securities Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- A pair of U.S.-headquartered firms, one under the Deloitte umbrella and one under PwC, told a New York federal judge on Friday that they should not have to face a suit aimed at their counterparts in Greece, saying they are independent companies even though they share a brand name with the other companies in their international networks. The two U.S. professional services providers told U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald that it made no sense to include them in a proposed securities class action accusing marine fuel company Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. and its executives of distorting the company's accounts...

