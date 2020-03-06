Wachtel Missry, Dechert Steer $545M Coca-Cola Building Refi

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 2:43 PM EST) -- A joint venture guided by Wachtel Missry has landed $545 million in refinancing from Dechert-counseled Goldman Sachs and Bank of America for a Fifth Avenue property in New York City, real estate department chair Morris Missry told Law360 on Friday. The loan is for the Coca-Cola Building at 711 Fifth Ave., which the venture of Michael Shvo, Deutsche Finance and BLG Capital bought last year. The tower has 340,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space and is close to the southeast corner of Central Park. The Fifth Avenue – 53rd Street E and M train station is nearby....

