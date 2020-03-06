TCPA Case Put On Hold While High Court Mulls Robocall Ban

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has agreed to pause a putative class action accusing Liberty Power Corp. of blasting consumers with unwanted autodialed calls until the U.S. Supreme Court has the chance to weigh in on the constitutionality of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's autodialer provision. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika issued her decision to stay the dispute between the Florida-based utility and plaintiff Andrew R. Perrong during a telephone conference on Friday, according to a minute entry on the docket. The judge said the case would be paused pending the outcome of Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants before the high...

