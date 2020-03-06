Fashion Attorney Wants Out Of ‘Stale’ Malpractice Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- A fashion industry attorney on Friday told a New York state judge that his legal work for clothier Rag & Bone was so passé that the malpractice claims against him for allegedly drafting a defective contract were effectively obsolete. Counsel for Doug Hand and his firm Hand Baldachin & Associates LLP argued that Rag & Bone was too late in filing its claims because it had been over three years since the firm performed any meaningful legal services and the statute of limitations had run out for a malpractice claim, waving off a series of emails over the past few years...

