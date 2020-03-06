Delta Departs Ticket Buyers' Suit Over Trip Insurance

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. scored an early exit from a suit accusing it of taking kickbacks in return for selling travel insurance to ticket buyers when a Florida federal judge ruled Friday that the "serious flaws" in the consumers' arguments were too large to overcome. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks found that the plaintiffs' insurance-related consumer protection claims fall under the auspices of the Department of Financial Services and the Office of lnsurance Regulation, and are not covered under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, as the buyers had alleged. He further held that the monetary damages sought...

