Trump Campaign Sues CNN Over Russia Election Aid Story

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign hit CNN with a libel suit in Georgia federal court Friday, claiming an article on the media giant’s website falsely alleged that the campaign considered seeking Russia’s help in the 2020 election. Donald J. Trump For President Inc. is taking issue with a June article on CNN Broadcast Inc.’s website by Larry Noble that claimed the campaign "assessed the potential risks and benefits of again seeking Russia's help in 2020 and has decided to leave that option on the table." CNN knew these statements were false, and the campaign has an “extensive record” of disavowing any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS