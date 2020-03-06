Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Campaign Sues CNN Over Russia Election Aid Story

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign hit CNN with a libel suit in Georgia federal court Friday, claiming an article on the media giant’s website falsely alleged that the campaign considered seeking Russia’s help in the 2020 election.

Donald J. Trump For President Inc. is taking issue with a June article on CNN Broadcast Inc.’s website by Larry Noble that claimed the campaign "assessed the potential risks and benefits of again seeking Russia's help in 2020 and has decided to leave that option on the table."

CNN knew these statements were false, and the campaign has an “extensive record” of disavowing any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!