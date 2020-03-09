11th Circ. Cans Body Shops' Antitrust Claims Against Insurers

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Auto body shops from three states that sued State Farm and other major insurers for alleged price-fixing suffered a blow Friday as the Eleventh Circuit refused to revive the antitrust claims that were the focus of a long-running multidistrict litigation. The shops, from Mississippi, Indiana and Utah, claimed that major insurance companies have conspired to suppress the reimbursement rates for collision repairs and have violated state laws to carry out the scheme, but the federal appeals court said the factual allegations they presented failed to plausibly suggest a prior agreement to fix prices. "Here, as in Quality Auto, it is just...

