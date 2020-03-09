Judge OKs Par's Settlement In Zetia Pay-For-Delay Case

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has given the final greenlight to a settlement that knocks Par Pharmaceutical out of a massive suit accusing Merck and Glenmark of plotting to hold off generic versions of Zetia and inflating the cholesterol drug’s costs. Par, which got roped into the case as a distributor to wholesale and retail drug buyers, reached the deal with direct purchasers in June to exit the case. The buyers allege that Merck and Glenmark entered into an anti-competitive deal to delay cheaper versions of the medication. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith signed off on the deal’s final approval Friday,...

