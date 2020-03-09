JFK Hotel Hit With $22.5M Suit By Disgruntled Building Co.

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Turner Construction Co. is suing the owner of a new hotel built in John F. Kennedy International Airport's former TWA terminal, claiming in New York state court that it failed to pay $22.5 million of the construction company's $309 million management fee and related costs. The owner, Flight Center Hotel LLC, delayed scheduling of project milestones because its designers kept changing their minds about plan details and repeatedly issued incomplete drawings during the construction of the new hotel that is part of a major renovation of the iconic TWA terminal designed by Eero Saarinen in 1962, according to a complaint filed...

