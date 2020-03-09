Cruise Lines Say Havana Port Owner's 'New' Evidence Is Stale

Law360, Miami (March 9, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for three cruise lines told a Florida federal judge Monday that a former Havana port owner can't revive its suit accusing them of trafficking in stolen property by now presenting evidence it failed to show the court before. At a hearing in Miami, Allen Pegg, who represents Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., told U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom that Havana Docks Corp. cannot just present evidence that the company clearly had before filing suit as newly discovered in an attempt to get the judge to reconsider the dismissal of its claims under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act. "This is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS