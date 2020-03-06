Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gilat Investor Files Suit To Halt $532.5M Comtech Merger

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- A Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. investor filed a proposed class action Friday in Delaware federal court seeking to halt the company's $532.5 million merger agreement with Comtech Telecommunications Corp., claiming the companies disclosed misleading information about the transaction.

Gilat stockholder John Thompson asserts that a statement filed March 2 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the merger was lacking certain key financial projections. He asked the court to halt the merger or, if it is finalized, to rescind it or award rescissory damages.

"The omissions and false and misleading statements in the registration statement are material in that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!