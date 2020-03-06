7th Circ. Won't Reinstate $3M Verdict For Reed Smith Widow

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 11:40 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday declined to restore a $3 million verdict in favor of a Reed Smith widow whose husband committed suicide after taking a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s antidepressant Paxil, saying a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision wouldn’t have changed the appeals court’s previous decision in her case. The panel rejected Wendy Dolin's argument that the verdict should be restored in light of the high court's 2019 decision in Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. v. Albrecht, a case over the fracture risks in Merck's osteoporosis drug Fosamax. In that ruling, the high court clarified the "clear evidence" standard that companies must meet to prevail in...

