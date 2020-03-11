2 Stable Value Fund Cases Highlight Risks For Plan Sponsors

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- 401(k) plan sponsors routinely offer stable value funds as conservative investment alternatives for their participants. Insurance companies that manage stable value funds invest in fixed income instruments, such as short- and intermediate-term government and corporate bonds and mortgage-backed securities. The funds are insured, so investors are generally protected from loss of capital or interest. In low interest rate environments, the returns offered by stable value funds are predictably low as well. Insurance companies that offer stable value fund investment options to their plan clients typically declare, on a periodic basis, a rate that the fund will pay going forward for a specified...

