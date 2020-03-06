Germ-X Maker Sued Over Coronavirus Protection Claims

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- Germ-X can’t protect against the coronavirus, but the company that makes the popular hand sanitizer has falsely claimed that it can fight off the headline-grabbing pathogen and certain other disease-causing germs, according to a proposed class action in California federal court. Several Germ-X buyers sued Vi-Jon Inc. on Thursday alleging that the St. Louis-based company touts its hand sanitizer as a way to prevent the flu and other viruses even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned that there is no evidence to support that claim. The consumers pointed to advertisements for Germ-X that either explicitly say the sanitizer...

