WNBA Union Contract Is A Good Start, Despite Limitations

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- In 2003, as a high school senior, I did not dream of being a lawyer — I wanted to play professional basketball, so, I signed a scholarship to play point guard for the University of Miami, ranked No. 17 in the country at the time. My belief was that the University of Miami would be a pipeline to my ultimate goal of playing in the Women’s National Basketball Association. I dreamed of the countless hours of work it would take in the off-season, the unity of a team as my second family and the glory of it all coming together to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS