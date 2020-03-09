Ex-Mail Co. VP Accused Of Stealing Scientology Biz

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A former mail services executive used confidential company information and created his own business to steal his ex-employer's $5 million-a-year account with the Church of Scientology, according to a suit filed in New Jersey federal court. Asendia USA Inc. said Friday that Eugene J. Donohoe, its former senior vice president, was supposed to negotiate a new agreement between the company and the church, but instead used his executive position to set up a business relationship between the church and his own outfit, PPM International Mail & Parcel Solutions LLC. In January, Donohoe resigned from his post, and the church ended its relationship with Asendia and began...

