Kraft Pulls Bid To Sanction CFTC Over Press Release Feud

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Kraft Foods Group Inc. told an Illinois federal judge it is no longer seeking sanctions against the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission for putting out a press release that allegedly violated the terms of a $16 million enforcement action settlement. Kraft and former subsidiary Mondelez Global LLC said in a motion last week that they would withdraw their request for sanctions against the CFTC if U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey approved a proposed consent order formally ending the agency’s enforcement action against the companies over an alleged wheat price manipulation scheme. The judge said Thursday that he’d taken the motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS